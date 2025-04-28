Golden raisins recalled for undeclared sulfites

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets has recalled Three Rivers brand golden raisins for undeclared sulfites.

These raisins were repackaged by Shata Trades Inc. out of Brooklyn, N.Y. and may have been distributed throughout the state.

The department says there have not been any illnesses reported yet, but they say people who have severe sensitivity to sulfites can run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they eat this product.

The raisins are packaged in a clear 400-gram plastic bag with a UPC code 793283750198. The department says anyone who may have bought these raisins should not consume them and are advised to throw them out immediately.