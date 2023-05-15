Golf fans head to Oak Hill ahead of PGA Championship

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Tournament play for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill is only four days away, but some Monroe County golf fans just can’t contain their excitement.

People are already heading to the grounds and checking out the merchandise tent. One fan we spoke to says he brought the whole family along to Oak Hill on Sunday to spark an interest in his daughter, to play golf.

”Definitely wanted to take Clover in to get her some gear. We’re going to try and bring her one day, so get her geared and just see what’s going on. I love being here,” said Ryan Wilcox, golf fan.

The PGA Championship starts Thursday, May 18. Roughly 200,000 people are expected to be there.