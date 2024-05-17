Golf star Scottie Scheffler charged with assault of a police officer after incident outside PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler was detained by police and charged with assault of a police officer and other counts Friday outside of the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, who took video of the incident.

Footage posted on X by Darlington appeared to show Scheffler being led away by officers.

The incident happened before the second round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, which was set to begin at 7:15 a.m.

Court records show that he was booked on charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic.

PGA officials said round 2 was delayed due to a “serious accident near the course” after police said a man was fatally struck by a shuttle bus around 5 a.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Scheffler, 27, tied for second during Rochester’s PGA Championship at Oak Hill last year.