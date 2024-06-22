Golf tournament raises money to fight neurological disease

VICTOR, N.Y. — Golfers hit the links at Victor Hills Golf Club Saturday for the annual Rochester Ataxia Foundation Golf Tournament, raising money and awareness for a rare neurological disease with no known cure.

The event featured a full day of golfing along with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and drinks, all to support the foundation’s mission.

Art Burcham, a local man living with ataxia, expressed his gratitude for the foundation and the volunteers who make events like this possible.

“Ataxia is a little known disease. It’s rare. But there are more and more people being diagnosed all the time,” Burcham said. “I am forever grateful to the Ataxia Foundation here in Rochester.”

Burcham hopes that ataxia research could receive more funding in the future to work toward finding a cure for the disease.

