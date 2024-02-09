Golfers head to the links amid unseasonably warm temperatures

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Golf courses in the area are opening up for the next few days because of the warm weather.

Eagle Vale in Fairport opened Thursday to quite a few golfers eager to get out — and said they expect even more tomorrow.

Their driving range is closed — but the putting green is open for those looking to practice.

Other courses open through Saturday are Braemar Country Club in Spencerport, The Links at Greystone in Walworth, and Mill Creek in Churchville.