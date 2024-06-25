Golfers play to support Wayne County K9 unit

ONTARIO, N.Y. — A group of golfers teed up to support a local K9 unit.

The inaugural Wayne County Sheriff’s Office K9 Fundraiser Tournament took place on Monday at the Ontario Golf Club. It was sold out.

Participants got to play 18 holes, eat, drink, and take part in a raffle. The money raised helps to pay for equipment, trainers, medical bills, and more.

The sheriff’s office has five K9s including for detecting narcotics, detecting nitrates, emotional support, and search and rescue. Wayne County Sheriff Robert Milby said they bought three K9s in the last couple of years and they rely a lot on donations to keep the program going.