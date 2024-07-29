Golfers swing for a cause at Isaiah House’s annual fundraiser tournament

PENFIELD, N.Y. — The 21st Annual Isaiah House Golf Tournament Fundraiser took place at the Penfield Country Club on Monday.

News10NBC Meteorologist Rich Caniglia emceed the event.

Fellow golfers were out on the course earlier Monday to get some swings in, but more importantly, to support a good cause.

The Isaiah House is a two-bed home for the terminally ill. It provides a safe, comfortable place for people to spend their final days surrounded by loved ones.

The Isaiah House relies on donations and fundraisers like Monday’s golf tournament to keep its doors open. It does not receive any government funding.

Organizers say they’re grateful for the support from the community.

