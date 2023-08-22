Golisano Children’s Hospital breaks ground on mental health urgent care clinic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday at Golisano Children’s Hospital for the region’s first mental health urgent care clinic.

News10NBC got sneak peak. The clinic was made possible by a $1 million gift from the Brighter Days Foundation. The walk-in-clinic will be for teens and children.

Golisano Children’s Hospital will modify its programs to meet the growing need for mental health services in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region. The clinic is estimated to aid as many as 3,000 children and teens in crisis per year.

