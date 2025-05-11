Golisano Children’s Hospital holds annual prom night

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Golisano Children’s Hospital gave patients the chance to dress up and dance at their annual prom night Saturday.

Held at the Strathallan Hotel in Rochester, the prom gives patients a chance to celebrate a school-year milestone they might have missed.

At the prom, they had food, games, arts and crafts and dancing.

“You know for these kids, they spend a lot of their time unfortunately, getting some type of therapy or in a hospital setting, either in an outpatient or in-patient hospital admission,” said Laurie Athans, director of Pediatric Nursing at Golisano. “And this is just a time for them to celebrate, like I said, being healthy and being normal teenagers.”

Golisano has held this prom event since 2013.