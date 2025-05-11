Golisano Children’s Hospital holds annual prom night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Golisano Children’s Hospital gave patients the chance to dress up and dance at their annual prom night Saturday.
Held at the Strathallan Hotel in Rochester, the prom gives patients a chance to celebrate a school-year milestone they might have missed.
At the prom, they had food, games, arts and crafts and dancing.
“You know for these kids, they spend a lot of their time unfortunately, getting some type of therapy or in a hospital setting, either in an outpatient or in-patient hospital admission,” said Laurie Athans, director of Pediatric Nursing at Golisano. “And this is just a time for them to celebrate, like I said, being healthy and being normal teenagers.”
Golisano has held this prom event since 2013.