Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship and GrowthX launch next round of sales coaching program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship, alongside GrowthX, is accepting applications for its business-to-business (B2B) sales program.

The Revenue Accelerator B2B program provides one-on-one sales coaching for regional B2B tech startups from a sales expert that lasts 16 weeks.

It also provides practical go-to-market knowledge, skills and job networking for Golisano Institute students, giving them direct experiences commercializing innovation and helping them to launch their own company or support founders and corporate innovation teams in bringing their products to market.

There are 15 businesses that are selected to participate, with businesses based in Rochester given priority and applications also accepted from businesses in Buffalo.

During the program, the companies chosen will get full access to Golisano’s campus center.

This sales program has assisted over 300 B2B startups across 60 rising cities and more than 20 technology sectors.

Applications for businesses is open now and will close March 24. The program will officially launch March 31 once businesses are chosen and go until July 16.

