Golisano ranks among best children’s hospitals for three programs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Golisano Children’s Hospital is receiving some high praise. U.S. News and World Report listed Golisano among the best children’s hospitals for three specialty areas.

The hospital placed 40th in the nation for its neonatology program. It also placed 46 for both its nephrology and hematology/oncology programs.

The Division of Pediatric Nephrology provides care for children with kidney issues including chronic kidney disease, acute kidney injury, and hypertension. It also provides state-of-the-art dialysis and kidney transplantation management.

The Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology treats children with cancer, blood disorders, bone marrow failure, and congenital immune deficiencies. The division partners with Wilmot Cancer Institute and is a leader in research.

“We are glad to see our pediatrics team receive well-deserved national recognition,” said Dr. Jonathan Friedberg, director of Wilmot Cancer Institute. “We are proud to be leaders in a number of areas that directly impact many children with cancer, including survivorship issues and bone marrow transplants.”

Golisano Children’s Hospital has 26 neonatology specialists, several pediatricians, and others to treat newborns.