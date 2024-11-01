‘Good ideas are good ideas’: Clyde mayor on earning support from GOP, Dems, Conservatives

Clyde mayor cross-endorsed by three political parties

CLYDE, N.Y. – As the final weekend before the election approaches, voters can expect an onslaught of attacks and counter-attacks from candidates. But in the small town of Clyde, Wayne County we found a ballot that shows the bipartisanship a lot of people crave.

Jerry Fremouw is running for his fifth term as mayor of Clyde, and this time around, he’s been endorsed by the Republican, Democratic, and Conservative parties. Fremouw, a registered Republican, says his popularity stems from his approachability and willingness to listen to ideas from all members of the community.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “How did you get so popular in Clyde where everyone is endorsing you?”

Jerry Fremouw, endorsed by GOP, Dems, Conservative parties: “I think a lot of it has to do with that people are comfortable speaking to me.”

In a village of about 2,500 people, Fremouw says the community is more like family and friends. He emphasizes that once elected to the Village Board, party affiliations no longer matter.

“Our community is made up of about 2,500 people, and our community is more like family. Family and friends,” Fremouw said. “And everyone knows that I put forward that once we’re on this Village Board we’re not Democrats or Republicans anymore, we’re Village Board members. So if anybody has an idea or something they want to bring forward I always listen.”

Fremouw’s philosophy is simple: “Good ideas are good ideas regardless of who they come by.”

Scott Comegys, the chair of the Wayne County Democratic Committee who is running for the New York State Senate’s 54th District, sees the cross-endorsement as a sign of confidence in Fremouw’s leadership. However, he also notes that for democracy to truly work, voters need a choice.

Berkeley Brean: “What does this cross-endorsement say or mean to you?”

Scott Comegys, Chair, Wayne County Democratic Committee: “Well, what it shows is that the people in that community feel very confident in the people that are serving them at the village level.”

“There is an issue I have with it also, in that for democracy to really work people need choice,” Comegys added. “If you don’t feel you have a choice, then why bother participating?”

In his office, Fremouw has a framed quote by John F. Kennedy that reads, “Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer but the right answer.” It’s a sentiment he takes to heart in his role as mayor.

“I’ve never asked the question – what are you registered? That doesn’t matter,” Fremouw said. “You’re a community member, and we try to help you out as best we can as a community member.”

Four years ago, when Fremouw was cross-endorsed, he received almost as many Democratic votes as Republican votes in the election.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.