Good Question: Are balloon releases environmentally safe?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sometimes, our news team gets invited to cover memorial services where people release balloons in memory of their dead loved one.

Several viewers have asked whether balloon releases are legal in New York State and environmentally safe. Patti writes: “Why do you do news reports about balloon releases when it is illegal in NY to do this?”

This one from Laurie, saying: “Not only can they tangle in wires and cause issues if they have ribbons or strings attached (especially the Mylar type) but they also pose many dangers to wildlife. These balloons do not just fade into space nor do they disintegrate. They fall back to earth and create many hazards.”

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation strongly discourages the intentional release of balloons into the environment, saying it can be “potentially fatal for fish and wildlife.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s website shows disturbing photos of the consequences: a dead bird wrapped in ribbon, another hanging from a wire, and a turtle with what appears to be a balloon ribbon in its mouth.

There are no existing state laws prohibiting balloon releases and the Rochester Police Department does not have any policies about them. However, the DEC warns that balloons and plastic bags are commonly mistaken as prey by many marine species. When animals eat balloon remnants, it can block their digestive tract and cause them to starve to death.

“Avoid using balloons and plastic bags to reduce the possibility of them contributing to pollution,”, the DEC said in a statement.

The DEC suggests plenty of environmentally-friendly alternatives to honor loved ones, such as planting a tree, flying a kite, or lighting candles.

