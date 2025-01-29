Good Question: Are people at risk of bird flu from a backyard feeder?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The bird flu is making its mark on the nation, leading to rising egg prices because there are fewer chickens. But is there a risk of bird flu spreading from backyard bird feeders?

Tom asked: “I have wild bird feeders I maintain. I am curious if I’m in danger of bird flu.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the risk of bird flu to the public is low, with no reports of person-to-person transmission. But what about animal to human transmission?

News10NBC reached out to the Monroe County Department of Public Health for guidance on bird feeders. The department shared a guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which advises that there’s no need to remove wild bird feeders unless you also care for poultry. If you have a backyard flock of chickens, it’s crucial to remove anything that could attract wild birds and prevent contact between wild birds and poultry.

The Department of Public Health also recommends not touching backyard birds with bare hands and cleaning bird feeders monthly with a bleach solution.

To answer Tom’s question: No, you’re not at risk from a backyard bird feeder but poultry may be. If you notice unusual dead birds, report them to the State Department of Environmental Conservation and avoid touching them.

If you have a question you’d like answered, send an email to goodquestion@whec.com.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.