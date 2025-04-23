Good Question: Are state workers getting paid even though the budget is late?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ALBANY, N.Y. – With the New York State budget being three weeks overdue, state employees are closely watching to see when the Legislature will pass the budget.

Are state workers still getting paid? The answer is yes, as long as lawmakers in Albany continue to issue extenders. Lawmakers issued a seventh extender on Tuesday.

The original budget deadline was April 1. News10NBC viewer Ramon asked, “I hear since the state has not approved the budget that the state workers are not gonna get paid this week and until there’s a signed budget. Is that true? Can someone find out about this?”

News10NBC took Ramon’s concerns straight to Gov. Kathy Hochul during her visit to Rochester this week.

“I will not sign a state budget, I’ve said this from the very beginning, that does not fight these federal changes and put New Yorkers first. And I’m going to cut taxes. Let’s start with cutting your tax burden. Let’s put more money back in your pockets,” Hochul said.

The seventh extender buys lawmakers another day. They will reconvene on Thursday and must pass another extender to last through the weekend if they don’t reach a deal.

