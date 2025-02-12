Good Question: Are the railroad tracks in Chili getting repairs?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — What’s going on with the railroad tracks crossing Scottsville Road in Chili? Recently, several residents have raised concerns about their rough condition.

Sean asked, “Who maintains the railroad crossings in the Rochester area, specifically the Scottsville Road Railroad crossing near Jefferson Road in Chili? The crossing is in such bad shape, most drivers either have to drive off the road or into oncoming traffic to cross.”

Brittany asked: “The railroad tracks on Scottsville Road before Jefferson Road are treacherous. When will they finally fix them? They’ve been rough for a while now, damaging people’s cars.”

News10NBC’s Emily Putnam visited the tracks, drove over them, and reached out to the two companies responsible for their maintenance. Drivers frequently swerve to avoid deep divots. Emily noted, “We drove over them and I can tell you it was a pretty bumpy ride.”

These tracks are shared by CSX and Livonia Avon and Lakeville Railroad. According to CSX’s website, any safety issues should be reported immediately. You can report them here. Emily contacted both companies to inquire about their awareness of the problem and any repair plans.

A representative from CSX stated, “At CSX, safety is our top priority. We are aware of rough crossing reports and have informed our maintenance teams in the area. We will provide more information once it becomes available.”

While CSX is aware of the issue, the timeline for repairs remains unclear. Emily is seeking further information from Livonia Avon and Lakeville Railroad about their plans for repairs.

