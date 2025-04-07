Good Question: Difference between enhanced driver’s license and REAL ID

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Starting May 7, you’ll need a REAL ID to fly within the U.S. unless you already have an enhanced ID or a passport.

With the deadline approaching, many of you have asked about the difference between a REAL ID and an enhanced driver’s license. Tracy asks: “Can someone please explain the difference between these two IDs?”

Enhanced IDs and passports are accepted wherever REAL IDs will be required. Think of them in terms of access. A U.S. passport will still get you the most access, including all international flights. Enhanced IDs are next. They will get you onto flights heading anywhere in the U.S. They’ll also get you into Canada and Mexico if you’re driving.

You’ll need a REAL ID if you don’t have a passport or an enhanced license and you want to fly within the U.S. REAL IDs cannot be used to cross the border.

The only visual difference? REAL IDs have this star in the top right corner. Enhanced IDs have a flag.

REAL IDs are optional but strongly encouraged by the DMV. Your standard license will still be good for driving past May 7.

If you do want a REAL ID, you’ll have to make an appointment to go to the DMV in person and take a new picture. You can learn more about both options on the DMV’s website here.

If you have a good question you’d like answered, send us an email at goodquestion@whec.com.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI