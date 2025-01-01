Good Question: Does the law require you to clear snow off your car?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The last thing anyone wants to do on a cold morning is scraping piles of snow and ice off a car. But is it required by law?

You don’t have to look far to find cars that look like igloos during winter in Rochester. Paul asks: “Is there a law on the books for clearing the snow off your vehicle when driving?”

The Department of Motor Vehicles says no, there is no law in New York State that specifically says you have to clear the snow and ice off your car before driving it. However, driving with snow blocking your view is very dangerous and could be considered reckless.

New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1212 says “you could be charged with reckless driving if you drive in a manner that unreasonably interferes with the free and proper use of the public highway or drive in a manner that unreasonably endangers users of the public highway.”

This is true for parking lots, too, so you’ll want to make sure all of your car’s windows are clear of snow and ice before you hit the gas. If they’re not clear, you could get pulled over and ticketed, again, not specifically for snow but for having an obstructed view.

If you get charged with reckless driving, that is a misdemeanor that could result in a fine, points on your license, and possibly even jail time.

