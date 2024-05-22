Good Question: How can you check if the O’Rorke Bridge is lifted?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — As Memorial Day weekend approaches, marking the unofficial start of summer and boating season, many boats rely on the O’Rorke Bridge to access the Genesee River. Is there a way to know ahead of time if the bridge is lifted?

Kyle asks: “Is there a way to know if the O’Rorke Bridge in Irondequoit is lifted, which means traffic is stopped and people are waiting, before drivers get to that bridge?”

For drivers, a lifted bridge means stopped traffic and waiting in line. However, a simple phone call can help you avoid the wait.

In the last couple of weeks, the bridge has been lifted and lowered at least 10 times for test lifts to ensure proper operation. The best way to determine if the bridge is lifted or drivable is by calling 585-753-7800, the phone number listed on Monroe County’s website for bridge information.

A bridge operator says the bridge will not be lifted during rush hour, which is between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday during the summer. On weekends, the bridge will lift for recreational boats on the hour and half-hour, as needed.

While there is no website or app with this information, the operator confirmed that the test lifts are complete. If you see the bridge is down, you do not need to find an alternate route.

If you have a Good Question you’d like answered, send News10NBC an email at goodquestion@whec.com.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.