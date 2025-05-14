Good Question: How can you dispose of needles for weight loss drugs?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – With the growing popularity of injectable weight loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy, viewers have asked how to safely dispose of the needles.

Janet asks: “I have a question about where to safely dispose of ‘sharps’. The needles I use for my GLP-1 injection each week. I’m new to the ROC area and don’t know where to take them.”

Both New York State and Monroe County have webpages outlining safe disposal options for sharps. First, ensure all your sharps are in a sturdy, leak-proof container like a two-liter plastic bottle, bleach bottle, or laundry detergent container. Then, drop them off at any hospital or nursing home.

New York State law states that “sharps…. must be accepted by the hospital or residential health care facility on the condition that the needles, syringes, and lancets have been deposited in an approved puncture-proof container.” Make sure to label the container before dropping it off.

You can also drop off sharps at the Monroe County Eco Park, which is open from 1 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays with no appointment needed. Monroe County’s website has a map showing every sharps disposal facility in the area.

If you have a Good Question you’d like answered, send an email to GoodQuestion@whec.com.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI