Good Question: How often does the Rochester area have a white Christmas?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — How often does the Rochester area have a white Christmas?

If you’re wishing for a winter wonderland for Christmas this year, it’s not looking good. Temperatures are expected to near 50 degrees.

In order for a Christmas to be white, there has to be an inch or more at the Rochester airport at 7 in the morning. There was a white Christmas last year, although it was only about an inch, just enough to make a decent snowball.

Since the year 2000, only 12 Christmases have been white. Since 1980, there has been 23 white Christmases. The average amount of snow on Christmas since 1980 is a little more than an inch and half. This year, we’ll just have to keep dreaming.

Last year, the winter storm around Christmas time mostly affected areas to the west such as Buffalo. Since 1980 in Rochester, we’ve had 14 green Christmases with no snow at all and we’ll likely add one more to that list this year. The year with the most snow on record for Christmas morning was 1978 with 18 inches.

