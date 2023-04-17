Good Question: How to safely dispose of propane tanks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We are six weeks away from Memorial Day, and the countdown to camping season is on.

Now is the time people are starting to get their supplies ready, maybe even getting rid of some leftover supplies from last year. If you use propane tanks on your camping trips, here’s how to safely get rid of them once they’re empty.

Making your checklist of camping essentials? Tents, check. Sleeping bags, check. Bug spray, check. And for some campers, propane tanks. They’re good for portable power, heat, cooking, you name it, but what about when the tank runs out, and it’s time to get rid of it?

A viewer asked us: “Where can I take small green propane cylinders for recycling?”

People who live in Monroe County are encouraged to drop off their empty small or large propane tanks at the county’s Eco-Park. There, the compressed tanks can be safely disposed of. The Eco-Park is located off Paul Road in Henrietta. It’s open on Wednesdays from 1-6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 in the morning until 1 in the afternoon. No appointment needed.

The county advises never to put propane tanks in your recycling or trash, as they can pose a serious risk of explosion to trash collectors.

There’s a list of other items that you can drop off at the Eco-Park, things like appliances, fire extinguishers, printer cartridges, and more here.

If you have a good question you’d like answered, send me an email to goodquestion@whec.com.