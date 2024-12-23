Good Question: How will the snow-melt system at the new Bills stadium work?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — How will the new Buffalo Bills stadium manage the harsh winter weather, especially the notorious blizzards?

The stadium’s creators have announced it will feature the world’s largest snow-melt system. Daryl asked, “Is the new Buffalo stadium being built going to have a roof strong enough to withstand large amounts of snow?”

For those unfamiliar with the concept of snow melting, the Bills have shared a video on social media explaining the system. The canopy of the new stadium will cover about 60% of the seating area. Project managers assure that not only will it be strong enough to support snow, but it will also melt it.

The roof will have sensors to monitor temperature and precipitation, and hydronic heat will run through blue piping to facilitate snow melting.

“People ask, there’s no way it can hold that much snow,” said one of the stadium’s designers in a video the Bills posted on social media. “We’re going to get another seven-footer again and how could you possibly do it? And all of that has gone into the planning that, yes, it absolutely will and it will melt it. So, the snow melt within the canopy will be in that V, ensures that if we were to hit a long period of cold, weather it allows us to melt the snow at a rate that the canopy is always in a safe condition.”

Designers used three-dimensional modeling to visualize the stadium before construction. Once completed, the stadium will boast 25,000 tons of steel and a heated natural grass playing field with an irrigation system.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.