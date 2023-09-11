Good Question: Is Bass Pro Shops still coming to Victor?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Since at least 2008, people have been wondering about the possibility of a Bass Pro Shops store coming to Victor. Have those plans changed?

Chris asks: “What happened to the proposed Bass Pro Shops store in Victor, NY? It’s been years and have heard and seen nothing?”

Melina is also curious, writing: “There is a Bass Pro trailer sitting off in the field with a ‘coming soon’ banner on it. I think it’s been there at least eight years and was just wondering if you had any information on if / when we will get a Bass Pro in Victor.”

It’s in an area of Victor near the Thruway known as the Fishers Ridge Development. In 2018, News10NBC reported that the project was on hold while the developer tried to get help from the state.

Now, a spokesperson for Bass Pro Shops’ corporate office says “at this time, we are no longer planning a store at this location.”

The Victor town supervisor also confirmed that the plans are off. News10NBC is still waiting on a response about why the plans have changed.

The closest Bass Pro Shops location to Rochester is in Auburn. The company says it is building a new location in Clifton Park near Albany, which is slated to open next year.

