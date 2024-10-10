Good Question: Is Starbucks still coming to Five Star Bank?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Is Starbucks still coming to the Five Star Bank Building on Broad Street and Chestnut streets or have plans changed?

Scott wrote: “Starbucks said it was coming to the Five Star Bank, but I’ve noticed that their office space has not shown any progress for several months and looks abandoned.”

A green sign with the iconic Starbucks mermaid logo has been on display in the window of the Five Star Bank Building for several months but the office space has not shown any progress and looks abandoned.

News10NBC reached out to the building’s owner, Benderson Development, and a spokesperson confirmed that “Starbucks will be coming to the property in 2025.” So, eager customers will have to wait a couple more years.

However, Starbucks provided a statement saying, “At this time, we remain focused on serving customers in Rochester, NY at our existing stores and have no store-opening plans to announce.”

A check of Starbucks’ website, which lists all of the company’s locations across the globe, did not show anything listed at the Five Star Bank Building in Rochester yet.

Last summer, a Starbucks opened on Park Avenue, less than two miles from the Five Star Bank Building. There are also Starbucks locations on Mount Hope Avenue in College Town and on Blossom Road near the Winton Road intersection.

