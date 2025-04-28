Good Question: Is the Pont de Rennes Bridge deteriorating despite renovations?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Is the Pont de Rennes Bridge, one of the best places to see High Falls, already deteriorating despite a recent multi-million dollar renovation project?

Viewers reached out about the deteriorating walkway. News10NBC’s Emily Putnam went to get a look for herself and immediately saw what viewers described.

The 134-year-old Pont de Rennes Bridge connects the east and west sides of the Genesee River in the High Falls area. The bridge closed in July 2023 for repairs and reopened in December 2024. One viewer wrote:

“I’ve noticed that the surface coating has already deteriorated in many areas, especially near the west side of the bridge. This is obvious to anyone walking the bridge. Will this be repaired and who will pay?”

Another says: “Over the weekend, I was on the newly redone Pont de Rennes Bridge and I noticed the surface towards the High Falls end coming apart in many places. This bridge has only been opened for about five months. Why is the surface falling apart so soon after its overhaul? Who’s going to pay for the repairs?”

While walking on the bridge, you can see the green top surface peeling away in patches, exposing the concrete underneath. It’s mostly on the west side of the bridge near Brown’s Race.

The City of Rochester says crews are looking into why the non-structural surface of the bridge is buckling and chipping away. A representative says it could be because of our harsh winter, with the cold temperatures, plowing, and salt. The city says:

“It will be redone, at no cost to the city, during the upcoming construction season after the city has determined the cause of the issue.”

There was some construction work happening when we visited the bridge, but it appeared to be happening down below, along the river. News10NBC is working to get more information from the city about if the bridge will be closed to pedestrians for those additional repairs.

