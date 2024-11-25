Good Question: Is there a risk of wildfires in Rochester?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With wildfires burning in some parts of New York State, is there a risk to the Rochester area?

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Office says the Jennings Creek wildfire is the largest in New York State since 2008, burning over 5,000 acres in New York and New Jersey. Rainfall has helped control the fire, highlighting the importance of local climate conditions.

A viewer, Dan, asked: “I see in the news a lot of forest fires down in New Jersey and Massachusetts. What is our local risk for forest fires since we have all of these dead-standing ash trees? Are we going to have a forest fire risk in our area? It has been very dry.”

Let’s break down the factors that Dan mentioned. Rochester has experienced a dry fall but not as severe as areas affected by the Jennings Creek wildfire.

According to the National Weather Service, the fire-affected region in New Jersey had no rain from Oct. 1 through Nov. 10, while the impacted area in New York received only 0.2 inches. In contrast, Rochester received over 3 inches of rain during the same period, so we’re not nearly as dry as downstate New York.

Dead ash trees can provide nutrients and moisture to the soil, but they can also fuel fires if conditions become dry enough. While a significant drought could increase wildfire risk, Rochester is currently at low risk. Lt. Jackie Sierra from the Rochester Fire Department confirmed the low wildfire risk in the area.

The Department of Environmental Conservation provides daily updates on wildfire risks across the state. You can see it here. If you have questions, send an email to goodquestion@whec.com.

