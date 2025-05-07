Good Question: What are crews building at Maplewood Park?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – What are crews building at Maplewood Park in Rochester? News10NBC’s Emily Putnam went to the site after several viewers, including Eileen, asked about the construction.

Eileen asked: “There’s a lot of construction going on at Maplewood Park and at the former Lake Section building near the Veterans Memorial Bridge. What are they doing?”

Engineers working on the site said they’re about a third of the way done with building a new nature center and playground. They expect it to be fully finished in early 2026.

Renderings of the project are available on the city’s website. Outside the center, there will be gardens and a nature playground. The city says work on that playground is expected to start this summer.

Inside the nature center, there will be a new kitchen, lab space, and offices with a focus on learning about the Genesee River.

The part of Maplewood Park under construction is closed right now. When it’s finished, you will be able to access it from the Genesee Riverway Trail on Maplewood Drive. The playground is expected to be finished by this fall.

If you have a good question you’d like answered, send an email to GoodQuestion@whec.com.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.