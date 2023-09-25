Good Question: What are these mysterious objects in the sky?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Viewers have sent us photos of mysterious objects in the sky. What are they?

With spooky season coming up, it can be tempting to think they’re coming from the Final Frontier but there is actually an Earthly explanation.

A photo sent by Tom from Ogden shows lights looming in the sky before quickly disappearing. Cindie also shared photos and wrote to us saying: “Anyone else see this? Weird, scary, but way cool to see.”

With all of the recent talk about UAP’s – or unidentified anomalous phenomena – you might be wondering if there’s something other-worldly about lights like these.

NASA even releasing a report this month, saying there’s no concrete evidence of extra-terrestrial life, but there’s also no explanation for some of these objects. So what are these lights that tom and cindie saw?

Sorry space lovers, it’s not aliens. These lights belong to Starlink satellites. The network of thousands satellites created by Elon Musk and SpaceX provides internet access across the world and they are occasionally visible in Western New York.

If you think you see the satellites and want to know for sure, you can check Starlink’s website here to track the location of its satellites. According to that website, the next time the satellites will be visible over Rochester will be at 8:37 p.m. on Monday.

