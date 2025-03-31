Good Question: What changes are coming to Veo’s scooter fleet in Rochester?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Veo scooters have returned to the streets of Rochester, signaling the arrival of spring in the Flower City. So, what changes are coming to Veo this year?

Veo’s fleet of vehicles is growing with more scooters and e-bikes expected to hit the streets. The scooters started popping up a little before St. Patrick’s Day this year. News10NBC’s Emily Putnam spoke to Veo’s director of government partnerships, Jeff Hoover, about some other changes on the way.

“The fleet’s gonna grow a little bit,” Hoover said. “We’re gonna have a few sort of additional vehicles in the market really reflecting the incredible strength that Rochester shows as a market, the popularity of the system. Just since earlier this month, we’ve already done 15,000 rides.”

Last year, Rochester had roughly 1,200 scooters. This year, Veo is increasing its fleet by about 10% and adding 200 more parking hubs.

“A parking hub, in short, is a recommended area where a rider can, and we really hope, that they end their trip. We even incentivize it in some cases in the form of a kind of reduced fare,” Hoover explained.

There’s new technology in the vehicles this year called automated tip-over detection.

“We’ll automatically be able to cue to go get it rather than waiting on someone to tell us about it. We get to about 80% of them under two hours,” Hoover said.

Rochester could also see a new two-seater model called the Apollo in the future.

“We’re in the very early days of bringing this vehicle sort of out to the market, you know. So Rochester is one of our absolute strongest markets its one of our best cities,” Hoover said. “Markets that kind of demonstrate the hunger and the need and just the support of our fleet certainly always go to the top of those lists, so more to come on that.”

Veo says its vehicles replaced 69,000 car trips in Rochester last season. Riders can get $5 in free credit with the promo code SPRING25 through April 30. You can learn more about Veo scooters here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.