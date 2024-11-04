Good Question: What factors will decide the presidential election?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — What factors will decide who will win the 2024 presidential election, according to experts?

It’s impossible to predict whether Vice President Harris or Former President Trump will come out victorious. But Dr. Sebastian Lazardeux, an associate professor of political science at Saint John Fisher University, weighs in on what the race will come down to.

“We have seven swing states: Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, and the states of the blue line, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania. These obviously will matter. These are the states that will determine the election,” Lazardeux said.

“Pennsylvania is a must-win state for [Former] President Trump. It’s also a must-win state for Vice President Harris although to a lesser extent. But Pennsylvania is extremely important,” Lazardeux said.

He also explained there are three key demographics that could mobilize the election: BIPOC voters, middle and upper-class women, and young men.

“Getting African American female voters to the poll is a plus for Vice President Harris,” Dr. Lazardeux said. “Getting young males with low level of education to the poll is a plus for President Trump.”

The big question that remains, will they show up at the polls?

“The silver lining of polarized politics is the effect on turnout and peoples’ interest in actually expressing their opinion,” Lazardeux said.

The polls open at 6 a.m. on election day and close at 9 p.m. If you have to work and won’t have enough time outside of work to vote, in New York State, your employer is required to give you at least two hours to vote without losing pay.

Dr. Lazardeux will join News10NBC in the studio the morning after the election for more analysis. If you have a question you’d like answered, send an email to goodquestion@whec.com.

