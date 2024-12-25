Good Question: What happened to the Midtown Monorail?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For many, the holiday season in Rochester was once synonymous with a visit to Midtown Plaza. This iconic downtown mall, which opened in 1962, was the first indoor mall in a downtown area in the U.S.

James asks: “Whatever happened to the Midtown Monorail where did it go?”

One of the most beloved features of Midtown Plaza was the Midtown Monorail. A representative from the City of Rochester confirms that while the monorail no longer exists in its entirety, a few cars remain.

Two of these cars are on display at the New York Museum of Transportation in Rush. Additionally, visitors can see another car at the ROC Holiday Village, located outside Santa’s Workshop, through Sunday, Dec. 29.

Another cherished piece of Midtown Plaza’s history was the Clock of Nations. After the plaza closed in 2008, the clock was displayed at the Rochester Airport before being moved into storage. However, reports indicate that the clock is currently being restored and will soon be back on display at Tower 280, close to its original location.

News10NBC is working to gather more information from Buckingham Properties regarding the clock’s display timeline.

