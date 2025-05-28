Good Question: What happens to messages reported as junk?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – When you get a spam text on your iPhone, you have the option to delete it and report it as junk. But what actually happens when you hit that little blue button that says “Report Junk”?

According to Apple Support, when you click “Report Junk” in the iMessage app, the sender’s information and the contents of their message are sent directly to Apple.

That message is also moved into the “Deleted Messages” folder on your iPhone, which you can still access for 30 days before it is permanently deleted.

You won’t see the option to “report as junk” if the sender is already saved in your phone. Apple’s website says you can’t report a message as junk after you’ve already replied to it. Reporting a message as junk won’t stop the scammer from texting you again but blocking their number will.

To limit spam texts, adjust your settings to filter messages from unknown senders.

News10NBC’s Emily Putnam is working to learn more from Apple about what the company does with scammer information after it’s reported to the company.

*AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses AI*