Good Question: What is being built at the former Bar Louie in Henrietta?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — When will the new car wash on the busy Jefferson Road in Henrietta be complete?

In January 2020, the restaurant Bar Louie abruptly announced that its Henrietta location would close. For more than three years now, the site has been shut down.

A viewer recently wrote to us after noticing some activity at the location, asking “what is going in the space of Bar Louie on Jefferson Road in Henrietta, which is being demoed as we speak?”

The Town of Henrietta’s website shows a Splash Car Wash approved for construction at 935 Jefferson Road. A special use permit application to build the car wash was approved last spring and a demolition permit was issued in August 2022.

The plans include a paved area with a tunnel building at the corner of Jefferson Road and Clay Road. If you drive by the site, you’ll see the former bar and grill torn down, making space for a new car wash in Henrietta.

I asked the developers of the new car wash when it will be open for business and I’m waiting to hear back. The other Bar Louie location in the area, in Greece, closed up after the Henrietta location closed.

Now, the closest Bar Louie locations to us are in Pittsburgh and Allentown, Pennsylvania.