Good Question: What is Lollypop Farm in Fairport building?

FAIRPORT, N.Y. – Lollypop Farm is expanding its campus with a new construction project across the street from its main location in Fairport.

A viewer recently wrote to News10NBC, saying: ““The lot has been empty for the longest time but it’s looking like it’s starting to be developed. Any idea what might be happening to the lot?”

The lot, which sits right off of Victor Road, will eventually become a new farm intake center with 10 additional pastures designed with animal safety in mind.

The full project also includes an enhanced dog holding facility, a maintenance barn, and new community spaces, among other additions. Lollypop Farm has raised $27 million out of its $35 million goal for the project. Organizers expect the project to be done before the end of 2027.

The “East Campus” project across the street from the main campus is just one part of what Lollypop calls its “Kindness For All Kind” campaign. The nonprofit is still raising money for the project. If you would like to donate, click here.

