Good Question: What kinds of jobs is Kodak looking to fill?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kodak is hiring, according to a banner on one of its buildings. What kinds of jobs is Kodak looking to fill?

Kodak was once the bedrock of industry and innovation in the Flower City with 60,000 employees. The current number of employees is only a fraction of that.

Kodak’s “now hiring” banner on one of its Lake Avenue buildings is raising some questions. Viewers are curious about how many positions are open and what roles?

A search of Kodak’s site shows it’s looking to add more than 70 workers, everything from entry level operators, to senior level engineers, to human resources, to chemical handlers.

All of them were posted in the last two months. Most located are in Rochester and some of them are virtual. You can see a list of job openings here.

One listing for a pipe fitter position says “we are stable, profitable, optimistic about the future and looking for professionals with energy, ideas, and ambition to help us take next steps in completing our transformation.”

Kodak representatives say “the addition of jobs reflects our commitment to growing our core businesses in advanced materials & chemicals and commercial print.”

