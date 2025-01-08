Good Question: What will be closed on Thursday in memory of Jimmy Carter?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The nation’s 39th president will be laid to rest on Thursday. Jimmy Carter’s state funeral will be held in Washington D.C., honoring the legacy of the man who started as a peanut farmer in Georgia and went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize for his global human rights work.

President Joe Biden has declared Thursday a national day of mourning. Darrell writes: “Are there other federal, state, and local offices closed on Jan. 9 other than the post office in memory of President Carter?”

Biden’s order says all executive departments and agencies of the federal government shall be closed on Jan. 9 unless they’re deemed vital by their leaders. If you try to drop something off at a post office, you’ll see a sign saying that it will reopen on Friday.

The Supreme Court, the New York Stock Exchange, and NASDAQ are also closed on Thursday. The City of Rochester says all of its offices will remain open.

The last time a national day of mourning was designated for a president was in 2018, following the death of President George H.W. Bush. Most banks and businesses will still be open on Thursday.

Public offices have been ordered to fly flags at half-staff for 30 days. Former President Carter’s funeral will begin at 10 a.m. at the Washington National Cathedral.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.