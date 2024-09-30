Good Question: What will the Ronald McDonald House use its BEE A Hero Day donations for?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The annual BEE A Hero Day fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House surpassed its goal on Friday, with the community donating more than $68,000.

So, what will the Ronald McDonald House, which provides a home for families as their children receive medical care in Rochester, use the donations for? Meals, housing, transportation, and laundry are just some of the vital services the Ronald McDonald House offers families when they need it the most.

“It’s humbling and it’s inspiring because really it’s through the generosity of the greater Rochester community. We could not do this without the support of individuals, businesses, and foundations,” said Carolyn Birrittella, vice president of development and communications at the Ronald McDonald House.

The laundry room at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester was on the wish list a year ago. Now, thanks to community donations, it’s fully functional, making laundry one less thing families have to think about during tough times.

It costs $25 for a month of laundry for a family, $50 to drive a family back-and-forth from the hospital for a month, and $100 to house a family in one of 24 guest rooms at the Westmoreland House for three days.

Early next year, the organization plans to launch a “House to Home” program, bringing comprehensive care to families.

“We will be bringing enhanced telecare and wrap-around social support services right to them if they have medically complex children,” Birrittella said.

Johnna Lobiondo stayed at the house while her newborn daughter fought for her life. Now, she comes back to volunteer.

“They really took over for us, laundry and food and whatever we needed,” Lobiondo said. “Minutes really matter. My daughter was only here for three weeks and so every one of those minutes really did matter, Even living in Rochester, being able to be in the house, in the hospital with her, but still have a place to step away and take a rest outside of the lights and the ICU and the beeping. The Ronald McDonald House quickly became a big part of our story.”

This year’s BEE A Hero Day raised a total of $68,113 in one day, surpassing the $50,000 goal. If people missed out on donating during the event, they can still help by rounding up their change at any McDonald’s restaurant in the area, with the funds going directly to the Ronald McDonald House. You can also donate on the Ronald McDonald House website here.

