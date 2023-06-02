Good Question: What’s being built around Culver Road and Monroe Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Now that the weather is nicer, tons of construction projects are starting all over the Rochester area. That includes a popular shopping and dining center in the city that is raising some questions.

Along 490 between Culver Road and Monroe Avenue, a new building is taking shape. A viewer wanted to know: “What’s being built by Arhuas along 490 near Culver Road?”

The City of Rochester says it doesn’t own the building, isn’t constructing it, and doesn’t know who the tenants will be. The city also says the developers have all the necessary permits.

Public records show that Rainaldi Real Estate is developing a 17,000-square-foot, single-story building with 33 new parking spaces. The city posted a rendering of the building on its website.

The building is a COMIDA property, meaning it receives assistance from Monroe County through tax exemptions. At this point, it’s unclear who the tenants in the new building will be.

News10NBC has reached out to Rainaldi Real Estate for more information about the tenants. Once we hear back, we’ll update this story.

