Good Question: What’s being built at West Main Street and Plymouth Avenue?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — What are crews building around West Main Street and Plymouth Avenue in downtown Rochester?

The construction is happening at an empty lot that’s walking distance from Innovative Field, the Blue Cross Arena, and the Genesee River. Paul asks “what is the plan for this lot?”

More than a hundred new apartments are planned for that area near a busy intersection near the Rochester City School District headquarters. A fence and “no trespassing” signs sit across the street.

The City of Rochester says the former parking lot is the site of Center City Courtyard, a five-story, 164-unit affordable housing development with studios along with one and two-bedroom apartments.

Christa Construction recently put up a fence and started getting the site ready for construction. When the project is done, it will occupy a whole city block, from Main Street to Washington Street to Broad Street to North Plymouth Avenue.

Plans for the new development say it will offer a dog park, bocce court, supportive offices, and underground parking. In October, New York State announced nearly $73 million for this project. Of the 160-plus apartments, 95 of them will have services for homeless veterans, people with substance abuse disorder, and people who have been incarcerated.

