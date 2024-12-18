Good Question: What’s happening with the former nursing home on Empire Boulevard?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — What’s happening with the building on Empire Boulevard that used to be Hill Haven Nursing Home? A local developer spoke with News10NBC about plans to turn it into apartments.

J writes: “The Hill Haven Nursing home on Empire Blvd has been closed for some time now. And now it appears to be under some sort of renovation. Have they announced plans for the future of the property?”

Hill Haven closed in 2021 after operating for 40 years. DCI Property Group bought it about a year ago and it’s been under construction ever since.

News10NBC met with the president of DCI at the facility for a tour and an update on the status of the redevelopment project. Local developer and president of DCI, Chris DiPasquale, is leading the project on the 16-acre property.

“Walking through I was like, wow, this facility has great bones. It has a ton of potential,” DiPasquale said.

The construction site is bustling with activity as workers progress through the renovation. DiPasquale explained that a certified abatement company handled the initial work, and DCI managed the team through the demolition process. The project involves working floor by floor with contractors.

The revamped facility will feature market-rate apartments. The higher floors will offer high-end units with cathedral ceilings and views of the Rochester city skyline. While the exterior walls remain, everything inside will be brand new.

“The facility is going to house all market-rate apartments,” DiPasquale stated. He mentioned the project includes a four-story building and a two-story building.

Currently, some floors have framing up, while others are completely gutted. Once completed, the property will offer over 100 rental units. DiPasquale shared that two-bedroom units will cost around $2,000 per month, while one-bedroom units will be priced in the high $1,800 range. Three-bedroom units will have a different price point.

DCI has already received interest from prospective renters. “We’re anxious as well. It’s just a really exciting, you know, venue for us,” DiPasquale expressed.

The apartments named Empire Boulevard Estate are expected to be available for rent by mid-summer 2025, with applications opening in the spring. About half a dozen units will be ADA-accessible.

Here are the final renderings of the apartment building: