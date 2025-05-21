Good Question: What’s happening with the old ambulance service building in Webster?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

WEBSTER, N.Y. – A building that once housed the Northeast Quadrant Advanced Life Support ambulance service in Webster has been sitting empty for over a year. Viewers reached out to ask what will happen with the building.

One viewer asked: “It seems to have been designed for one purpose and it’s a puzzle what else it could be suitable for, which is likely why it’s been on the market so long. Did Webster taxpayers fund this building? Why was it built and then closed so quickly?”

The building, located on Jackson Road, is only four years old. It’s now for sale, listed at $1.75 million as an “emergency medical service base.”

The building features several overhead garage doors and a large vehicle bay. Signs on the front and along the road still bear the NEQALS name and contact information for potential buyers.

According to the Town of Webster, the building is privately owned and its construction was not funded by taxpayers. The town also stated that in December 2023, NEQALS gave them a 90-day notice of their intention to cease being the outsourced EMS agency for the town.

By March 2024, the company had moved out, and the building has been vacant ever since. The town cannot comment on why it was closed so quickly after being built, as they do not own the facility.

The former CEO of NEQALS confirmed that the company shut down permanently after moving out, and Penfield Ambulance took over responding to emergency calls in Webster.

