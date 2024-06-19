Good Question: What’s next for the old waterfront train station in Charlotte?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dozens of people pass by a boarded-up building in Charlotte every day. It’s a waterfront property sitting empty in a popular area for dining, boating, and entertainment.

One woman riding her bike around the area asked, “When are they going to do something with this?”

A viewer, Kevin, asked “I often walk by the old train station across from Whiskey River Pub on River Street. The roof was recently replaced last year and I’m wondering who owns the property and what purpose it might serve?”

The old train station along the Genesee Riverway Trail, which runs parallel to the train tracks, has been boarded up for years. The City of Rochester confirmed it owns the building and there aren’t any plans for it right now.

The city says the building is leased to a nearby marina. A marina employee said the same thing as the city, the building will remain empty and unused for the foreseeable future.

There’s a view of the O’Rorke Bridge from the building and it’s surrounded by boat slips and local businesses. If you want to check it out next time you’re in Charlotte, it’s at the intersection of Latta Road and River Street.

