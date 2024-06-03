Good Question: What’s the latest on the construction on I-390 in Greece?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

GREECE, N.Y. — What’s the latest on the construction on I-390 in Greece, a project three years in the making with a price tag of $18 million?

Pat asks: “What is the status on the construction on 390 in Greece?”

Daniela also asks: “I have been thoroughly frustrated driving on 390 south between 104 and Lexington exits. I hope you can find out, is the construction considered complete?”

The New York State Department of Transportation says it won’t be long now until the work on 390 is complete.

The DOT says the road work in Gates and Greece “is to rehabilitate the highway and bridges within the project limits.” A spokesperson says that “while crews will be working to deliver the final enhancements over the coming weeks, motorists are reminded to pay attention and stay alert when encountering any work zone along the roadway.”

News10NBC saw crews still working on the project while driving on I-390 past the Ridge Road exit but the construction didn’t seem to impede traffic.



So when will the project be done? The DOT says any work affecting drivers and traffic should be done this week.



Behind-the-scenes work that drivers won’t see will continue through the summer. So, what differences will you notice while you’re driving on 390? The most noticeable change is probably smoother pavement. Crews are also adding steel reinforcements to bridges, and high-strength concrete guide rails.

