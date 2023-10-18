Good Question: When will Apple Cinemas open in Pittsford Plaza?

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — When will the new Apple Cinemas in Pittsford Plaza open? News10NBC stopped by the plaza to ask that question and to get an exclusive inside look inside the new space.

A viewer writes: “The new Apple dinner theater at Pittsford Plaza was scheduled to open in the early summer. What happened? Is it ever going to open?”

If you’ve been to Pittsford Plaza lately, maybe you’ve seen a sign for Apple Cinemas that says “opening this summer.” Apple Cinemas now says it plans to open in mid to late November.

When we visited the theater, a contractor invited us in for a tour. We got a sneak peak at the new lobby, bar, and the new theatres complete with recliners, many still in boxes.

Apple Cinemas says the opening is delayed because there were some questions about the kitchen’s grease trap before construction could continue. Those issues have been resolved and the theatre will open around Thanksgiving.

About a month is left until we can see the finished product. Apple Cinemas plans to offer movie-goers a full kitchen and bar menu. You will be able to eat your meal right at your seat inside the theater. There’s another Apple Cinemas opening up at the Mall at Greece Ridge.

