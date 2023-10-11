Good Question: When will Byrne Dairy open in East Rochester?

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — When will the Byrne Dairy in East Rochester open?

Byrne Dairy is a staple in Western New York and there’s a new location opening soon at 321 East Linden Avenue in East Rochester.

Ted writes: “I’ve noticed very little or no progress in the building of the Byrne Dairy store in East Rochester in the last several months. The building is built and gas pumps installed and that’s about it. Can you please investigate what is happening?”

People who live in East Rochester voted to approve the Byrne Dairy project in December of last year. The site used to be the Potter’s House Christian Fellowship Church. The church relocated and Byrne Dairy moved in.

The senior executive vice president for Byrne Dairy said the construction is complete and the store will open to customers in the first week of November.

There’s another Byrne Dairy store opening in Canandaigua next to CMAC. That store is slated to open in the last week in November.