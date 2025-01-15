Good Question: What’s the latest on the TopGolf facility coming to Brighton?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been about eight months since the last public update about the TopGolf facility coming to Brighton. So, when will construction begin?

It may be winter but golf is a popular sport in the Flower City and the new facility behind the Costco in CityGate will allow players to play year-round. News10NBC’s Emily Putnam visited the site to answer the Good Question and reached out to the county to see what’s the latest with the highly-anticipated project.

Construction has not started yet and it’s not clear when it will be ready for visitors. We asked the county about the reason for the delay and have not heard back yet.

This TopGolf will be the second one in New York State. Long Island has the other location. Developers expect it to create roughly 300 jobs when construction is done.

