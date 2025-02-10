Good Question: When will the area’s only overnight vet clinic reopen in East Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been about five months since the area’s only overnight emergency veterinary clinic announced it is moving from University Avenue in the city to East Rochester. So, when will the clinic reopen?

Carol asks: “What is the latest status on the new offices for Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services in East Rochester? Donations were sent months ago. Is it still on? The building in ER looks empty with no construction going on.”

The building Carol is referring to is located at 445 West Commercial Street in East Rochester. News10NBC spotted a building permit out front.

According to Rochester Emergency Veterinary Service’s website, more than $46,000 has been raised for the project so far. The move-in date says “2025.” News10NBC confirmed with the hospital director that it is still on and asked for more details about the timeline.

He said they anticipate moving into the building by the end of March or early April. Once they’re moved in and fully transitioned, then they’ll announce an official opening date.

The new facility will have twice as many exam rooms and surgery suites. It will also house nearly triple the number of overnight patients. If you would like to help Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services meet its $150,000 fundraising goal, you can donate here.

If you have questions you’d like answered, you can send an email to goodquestion@whec.com.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.