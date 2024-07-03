Good Question: When will the children’s pavilion in Highland Park be rebuilt?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Legislature approved funding to rebuild the Children’s Pavilion in Highland Park more than two years ago but it’s still not complete. One viewer wrote to News10NBC asking what’s happening with the project.

The viewer asked: “We made a substantial donation towards the rebuilding of the Children’s Pavilion at Highland Park in 2022. We were told it would be rebuilt starting in 2023 with a completion date of 2024. We see NOTHING going on…what is happening with this project?”

The pavilion stood in the park for more than 70 years until it was torn down in 1963. The area where it once stood now has some picnic tables and open green space. A representative from Monroe County explained the goal in restoring the pavillion

“The primary aim of restoring this one-of-a-kind and beloved structure is to respect Olmsted’s original plan while ensuring safety, accessibility, longevity, and cost-effectiveness. The challenge for the design team is to achieve design improvements in a pavilion that maintains the original look, feel, and function.”

Like the original pavilion, the new one will be a three-story, open-air structure with 360-degree views from the highest point in the park. Unlike the original, this one will have an elevator.

The county expects construction to start early next year with a public opening in either fall 2025 or spring 2026. The New York State Historic Preservation Office will have to approve all plans to make sure they comply with the State Environmental Quality Review Act.

If you have a good question you’d like answered, send an email to goodquestion@whec.com.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.