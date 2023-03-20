Good Question: When will the new Amazon warehouse in Gates be open?

GATES, N.Y. — If you regularly drive down Manitou Road in Gates, you’ve probably seen construction unfolding on the new Amazon fulfillment center.

It has been years in the making but it’s getting closer to the finish line. One of you wanted to know, what’s the status of the new Amazon warehouse in Gates?

Since late 2020, there has been construction on Manitou Road. First, it was an empty lot and then last summer, a warehouse took shape. A viewer named Michael writes: “What is happening with the Gates Amazon project?”

Originally expected to be completed last year. The project faced lingering supply chain delays from the pandemic.

“It’s been a long process. Unfortunately with COVID, it got kind of delayed a lot,” said Gates town supervisor Cosmo Giunta. “…This particular fulfillment center has about over 300 robots. The robotics of it, it’s pretty amazing. I know they were waiting on the tracking. The floor tracking for the robotics.”

Giunta met with Amazon representatives last week. He says construction is complete, interior fixtures have been installed, and hiring will begin soon for employees who will work inside the 2.6-million-square-foot facility.

“They’re estimating 1,000 jobs but it could be more. Especially during the holiday seasons,” Giunta said.

So, when will it be open for business? “End of August, beginning of September,” Giunta said. “…The initial phase will be bringing in receiving the inventory. And then, probably, I think they mentioned about six to eight weeks after this happens. Then they will actually do their first shipment”

News10NBC reached out to Amazon to confirm everything. A representative from Amazon got back to me saying: “We’re looking forward to opening our robotic fulfillment center in the Town of Gates. The project remains on track and progress at the site continues. We’re proud to be bringing this state-of-the-art facility to Rochester and creating 1,000 good, local jobs for the region.”